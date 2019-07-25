PCMC to appoint Maha-Metro as consultant for inner ring road project

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to appoint Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) as a consultant for the construction of 30km High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project.

The civic body has to pay ₹5 crore as the consultation charges.

The civic body has proposed an elevated HCMTR in the city with an elevated six-lane inner ring road (two lanes dedicated to the Bus Rapid Transit System and four lanes for motor vehicles).

PCMC has also taken consultation regarding the proposed BRTS or monorail on the same track.

Rahul Jadhav, mayor, PCMC, said, “We have appointed a consultant to take a review of the proposed project. Initially, Maha-Metro has to submit an alternate analysis report and a detailed report will be submitted in the next stage.”

“As the consultation charge, the civic body has to pay ₹15 lakh per kilometre,” Jadhav said.

Appointed consultant will also conduct a survey at Nashik Phata where Maha-Metro has already proposed to develop transport hub.

The consultant will have to assess the status of collection and transportation system, suggestions on improving footfall, and will have to identify key performance indicators to enhance the performance of the traffic system on HCMTR.

A civic officer on condition of anonymity said the proposed HCMTR will serve to decongest the existing traffic situation and increase the speed of vehicular traffic.

“A two-way BRTS has been proposed on the HCMTR to strengthen existing and new public transport, thus meeting the goal of the mobility of people. The HCMTR project is an ambitious and important project from the overall sustainable transportation point of view,” he said.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:24 IST