PCMC to take action against 21 hospitals for overcharging Covid-19 patients

pune

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:39 IST

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be taking action against 21 private hospitals which have been charging exorbitant amounts of money for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The committee led by N Ashok Babu, joint commissioner (income tax department) has been conducting an inquiry into bills issued by private hospitals to Covid-19 patients. The committee submitted its report to the civic body on Friday.

The circular issued by the civic body on Friday stated, “The hospitals which are charging extra will be fined a minimum of Rs 5,000 on every bill. The amount will be increased if the inquiry committee finds that there are more faults in the bills.”

“In total, we have raised an objection to the bill amount of Rs 1.20 crore. Of 21 hospitals, 18 have already paid refund of around Rs 36 lakh to the patients. For the remaining amount, the hospitals have submitted their pleas and we are looking into it. We will issue appropriate directive after examining their reply,” said N Ashok Babu, joint commissioner (income tax department).