PCMC website outdated, says housing federation

With authorities not paying heed to their problems of water supply and garbage segregation, the Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (PCHSF) held a meeting with head of departments of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and mayor Rahul Jadhav on July 3.

Frustrated over corporators turning a deaf ear to their appeals, the federation on June 30 approached Jadhav, who called for an immediate meeting with all department heads.

KC Garg, secretary, Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, said, “The PCMC website was last updated in 2011. We asked the municipal corporation to review and revise website regularly. The website states that PCMC is providing 165 litres of water per person per day. It was the supply stats in 2011 when the population of PCMC was 17.29 lakh. The present population is 27 lakh and infrastructure has not developed commensurate to that. The lack of planning has caused water scarcity. We are getting 40-45 litres per person per day water supply on an average against 165 litres as claimed on the website. ”

Garg said that it has asked PCMC to provide portable water to societies through tankers free of cost and the latter has agreed to work out a solution soon.

“How can the management of a city work without data. You don’t have data, you can’t have projection and if you don’t have a projection, you will not plan and mobilise resources,” he said. The federation plans to keep its pressure on PCMC until they get time-bound results

OTHER ISSUES DISCUSSED

Garbage handling, space restriction in societies, traffic issues, lack of public transport, encroachment of pavement, and waterlogging on roads were the issues discussed in the meeting.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:44 IST