e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / People in rural Pune demand curfew amid surge in Covid cases

People in rural Pune demand curfew amid surge in Covid cases

Of these total Covid-19 cases, 1,44,412 have recovered and have been declared free of the infection

pune Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:30 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Residents and elected members in rural parts of Pune district are demanding curfew amid the rise in Covid-19 active cases in the district.
Residents and elected members in rural parts of Pune district are demanding curfew amid the rise in Covid-19 active cases in the district.(HT PHOTO)
         

Residents and elected members in rural parts of Pune district are demanding curfew amid the rise in Covid-19 active cases in the district.

Pune district reported 5,939 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases and 50 deaths on Thursday according to the state health department data. The progressive positive count in Pune district as of Thursday is 2,18,502.

Of these total Covid-19 cases, 1,44,412 have recovered and have been declared free of the infection. At least 4,634 have been declared dead and 69,456 are active cases.

Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, said, “Residents and elected members are appealing to introduce lockdown in the respective areas. the decision for the same is taken at the local level. I have received calls from Baramati, Wagoli and Indapur for imposing a curfew.”

Deshmukh said, “Cases are on a rise in rural areas as we have increased testing. But maximum people are asymptomatic.”

Minister of state for forest and MLA from Indapur Dattatray Bharne announced ‘Janta Curfew’ for the entire Indapur taluka. Bharne said, “There was a demand from residents, elected members and traders fro the curfew as the Covid-19 cases are on a rise. There will be a curfew in Indapur from September 12-20.”

“The decision was taken in a meeting which was held at Indapur on Thursday evening. Only medical, milk and petrol facilities will be functional. Action will be taken against those who flout norms,” he said.

top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In