Petition filed in Bombay HC challenging PMC’s parking charges ban on malls

A petition, challenging the decision of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) prohibiting malls and shopping centres from collecting parking charges from visitors, has been filed in the Bombay High Court.

The petition claims that they are being discriminated as the PMC and other private entities are collecting parking charges while only they have been restrained.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and GS Patel while hearing the petition filed by a mall owner in Pune was informed by advocate SS Patwardhan that on June 19 the PMC had issued a notice to them and other malls in the city prohibiting them from collecting parking charges from visitors.

The notice further warned of criminal action against mall owners. Aggrieved by such an order, the mall owner had approached the HC.

While referring to the jurisdiction of the PMC, the petition said that the mall in question was a private property and the civic corporation did not have any authority to regulate it. The petition further stated that the parking lots on various levels of the mall required a monthly maintenance of ₹16 lakh which was recovered through the parking charges and in the absence of such collection, it would not be possible to keep the parking lots operational. The petition also pointed to the fact that the malls were being singled out as the PMC and other entities that charged parking fees had not been issued the notice.

The counsel for the PMC submitted that in light of the pendency of the matter it would not be enforcing the June 19 notice which the bench accepted and posted the matter for hearing on July 16.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:41 IST