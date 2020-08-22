Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest accused in e-way rape case

pune

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:49 IST

A 30-year-old man was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday after he was arrested from Jalgaon for sexually assaulting a woman along the Pune-Mumbai expressway on August 4.

The man was identified as Karamvir Gulabram Jaiswar (30) residing in Bhiwandi in Thane. Jaiswar is a truck driver and a native of Kirakat region of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The sexual assault case was registered on August 4 by a woman who was walking along the expressway when the man arrived in the truck he was driving at around 2:20pm.

“The man has confessed to his crime and has been remanded by the court to police custody until August 25,” according to a statement issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The investigation was carried out by a team led by police inspector (crime) Shahji Pawar of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The woman told the police that the man used a sickle to cut her clothes open before beating her up as she resisted his advances, according to her complaint.

As per the police, the woman was dragged to a nearby field and raped in an unnatural manner.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 377 (unnatural offence), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous means or weapons), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The police scanned over 30 trucks that passed through the stretch of the expressway where the assault was committed. A driver matching the description provided by the woman was found through the truck owner.

The driver was tracked to Jalgaon and arrested from there.