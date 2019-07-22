PKL Season 7: Puneri Paltan’s ‘resurgence’ begins

puneletters@htlive.com

Pune: Six seasons and still no champions tag – is Puneri Paltan the team that wins on paper, but chokes on the mat.

For Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League’s first two seasons were disastrous - finishing at the No. 8 position. The upward surge began from Season 3, where the team led by Manjeet Chhillar reached the semi-final, but had to settle for third place.

Season 4, once again, semi-final finish.

Season 5 – led by talented Deepak Hooda - finished eighth.

The team will like to forget Season 6, as it all turned upside down – it could not even make the playoffs.

For Season 7, Paltan has brought in Anup Kumar as a coach and he is ready to chase the trophy dream.

“My new role as head coach for Puneri Paltan is definitely very exciting. The players are putting their heart and soul into their performance. Apart from concentrating on their skills, I am focussing not only on their physical fitness, but also on mental strength of my team to ensure holistic development,” said Anup Kumar, who retired after playing Season 6 for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Paltan has spent ₹1.20 crore in auction on Nitin Tomar and he will be the key again for team’s fortune in Season 7.

“We have many senior players in our team like Nitin (Tomar), Girish (Ernak) and Surjeet (Singh). I believe that the spirit of sports lies in the strength of team-work and collaboration. I have always told them that it is crucial for each of us to help improve and learn from one another. With the experience that they have, they are helping new players to hone their skills and adapt to the team,” added Kumar.

When it comes to young players, the team has got players like Darshan Kadian, Sagar B Krishna and Pawan Kadian. All these players have delivered an impressive performance with their past teams.

“Each one of the young players is extremely talented and I feel they have tremendous potential. They have just started out, and are working hard to polish their skills. I am expecting a great performance from all of them,” added Kumar.

CEO of the team Kailash Kandpal is an optimist. He trusts Anup Kumar to bring home the trophy. “Anup Kumar is the best the kabaddi fraternity has,” he says. Game time, then.

During training, seniors teach us about strategy and how to play with a cool mind. We also discuss match situations like if we have a big lead how to play.

The team's CEO Kailash Kandpal said, "My message to the team is to focus on the game and to go all out to achieve team's aim of getting home the trophy."

Newcomers Sushant Sail, raider, said, “During the training, seniors are teaching us about how to make strategy and how to play with cool mind. We also discuss match situations like if we have big lead then how to play in remaining minutes. Another fresher Amit Kumar, raider, said, “For me it is like dream come true for getting selected in PKL. Training with experienced players like Surjeet Singh, Nitin Tomar was always a wish. I just want to perform well and don’t want to think much about future.”

Schedule for Season 7

Leg 1, Hyderabad: July 22 vs Haryana Steelers

Leg 2, Mumbai: July 27 vs U Mumba; July 29 vs Bengal Warriors

Leg 3, Patna: August 4 vs Patna Pirates; August 5 vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Leg 4, Ahmedabad: August 10 vs Dabang Delhi; August 15: vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Leg 5, Chennai: August 18 vs Tamil Thalaivas; August 21 vs Bengaluru Bulls

Leg 6, Delhi: August 26 vs UP Yoddha; August 30 vs Telugu Titans

Leg 7, Bengaluru: September 2 vs Haryana Steelers; September 5: vs U Mumba

Leg 8, Kolkata: September 8 vs Bengal Warriors;

Leg 9, Home matches, Pune:

September 14 vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; September 15 vs Patna Pirates; September 18 vs Tamil Thalaivas; September 20 vs Bengaluru Bulls

Leg 10, Jaipur: September 25 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Leg 11, Panchkula: September 29 vs Dabang Delhi; October 3 vs Telugu Titans

Leg 12, Greater Noida: October 6 vs UP Yoddha

Knockout games format

Top six teams at the end of of league stage will advance for knockout stage

October 14: Eliminator 1: League Rank 3 vs League Rank 6; Eliminator 2: League Rank 4 vs League Rank 5

October 16: Semi-finals

1st: League Rank 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1; 2nd: League Rank 2 vs Winner Eliminator 2

October 19: Final

Winner of semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2

HT View

Keeping it fresh for season 7

Organisers made the right decision to reduce the number of matches for teams in their respective home legs. In Season 5 and 6, home teams used to play six games during the home leg which came in for criticism, as players were not getting rest - six days, six matches also raised injury concerns. In season 7, the home team will only play four matches in six days which will keep players fresh for the three-month long season.

