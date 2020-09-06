e-paper
Players excited to be back, aware of precautions, says Ashwin Girme, secretary, tennis dept, Deccan Gymkhana

All SOPs are posted on notice boards and members and players have to follow it strictly, he says

pune Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:34 IST
Ashwin Girme, secretary of the tennis department, Deccan Gymkhana said We have seven hard and four clay courts and all of them are sanitised three times a day. Most competitive players are back in action for practice.
Ashwin Girme, secretary of the tennis department, Deccan Gymkhana said We have seven hard and four clay courts and all of them are sanitised three times a day. Most competitive players are back in action for practice.(HT PHOTO)
         

Deccan Gymkhana, one of the oldest clubs in the city, is taking all precautions as tennis activity resumes on the club premises. Ashwin Girme, secretary of the tennis department, Deccan Gymkhana, talks about the measures taken to resume sports activities at the club.

What was the reaction of Deccan Gymkhana members when you decided to restart tennis activity?

We held an internal meeting after the order was issued by the state government on July 29. We discussed all the factors, which also includes standard operating procedures (SOPs) given by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). All who attended the meeting were optimistic about starting tennis. All SOPs are posted on notice boards and members and players have to follow it strictly. We have seven hard and four clay courts and all of them are sanitised three times a day. Most competitive players are back in action for practice.

What is the Covid risk factor Deccan Gymkhana has considered?

If we follow all the norms, then the risk factor is less. As an individual we all need to take care. We are very strict with rules. Players are not even allowed to socialise after their training is completed.

Have players raised any objections?

Most players are excited to be back on court. They are not scared, but are aware of what precautions need to be taken.

What is the tennis schedule at Deccan Gymkhana?

Two hours each, in the morning and evening, are for Deccan Gymkhana members only. For players under coaching, batches start from 9:30 am and continue till 7pm.

