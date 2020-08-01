PMC, administration meet pvt labs; ask them to first submit reports to authorities

pune

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:02 IST

The district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have asked private laboratories to inform them about the results of the Covid-19 tests they conduct, instead of contacting patients directly, to prevent bed mismanagement.

“Private labs can test people who approach them, but they should first inform authorities instead of directly calling up the patients. This way we can ensure proper bed management, and improve contact tracing, which will help us identify more positive patients,” said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, said, “It is true that the coordination needs to improve. Data from private labs goes directly to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It also creates differences between PMC and state Covid numbers every day. We are working on it and in the next two -three days, the issue will be sorted out.”

The state government had allowed private labs to conduct Covid-19 tests after ICMR approval and even fixed the test rates. However, there have been a series of complaints that labs are not submitting information to the PMC. Earlier, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol had even raised questions about the coordination between private labs and the administration. The mayor appealed to the administration to appoint a deputy collector level officer to ensure better management.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, the mayor and other representatives had raised this issue as many patients were reported running from one hospital to another hospital in search of beds. The chief minister asked the administration to ensure that private labs submit all information of positive patients to the PMC.

A patient from Vishrantwadi, said, “We got tested at a private lab and three members of our family were positive. We preferred to go for home isolation. Irony is that PMC was not aware that we tested positive for Covid and did nothing to isolate us in our society and did not even call us to cross check. We came to know that the PMC did not get our information from the lab. We called the PMC and informed them of our results. However, no one came forward to check our contacts. We, then, informed all the people we met and requested them to get tested.”