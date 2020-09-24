PMC announces amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters

pune

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:35 IST

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday gave its nod to execute the amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters.

As per the scheme, if tax defaulters repay the amount between October 2 and November 30, they will be eligible for 80 per cent relief in the fine amount. Only those having dues less than Rs50 lakh can take benefit of the scheme. The municipal corporation imposes a two per cent fine every month on the due amount after the stipulated period.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne, said, “Last year due to rains and this year due to Covid-19, many citizens have not been able to repay the property tax. The incomes have also reduced this year. Hence, it was decided to introduce the amnesty scheme for defaulters. All the parties supported the proposal. It is applicable for all residential, commercial and educational institutes. A total of 80 per cent fine would be waived off under the amnesty scheme.”

“It is expected that around Rs1,000 crore revenue would be generated through the amnesty scheme in the next two months. It is necessary to give relief to the citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic,” added Rasne.

Congress leader Aba Bagul, said, “We earlier opposed giving relief in the due amount, however, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accepted a cap of Rs50 lakh and we welcome the decision. Those having dues more than Rs1 crore are not small players and we do not want to waive off money for big defaulters.”

Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar, said, “We support giving relief to citizens. It was unanimously decided to bring in a cap of Rs50 lakh.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Mahendra Pathare, said, “It was the party’s stand since day one that there should not be any relief to big defaulters and hence, we supported the cap of Rs50 lakh for amnesty scheme.”

Relief for residents

As per the scheme, if tax defaulters repay the amount between October 2 and November 30, they will be eligible for 80 per cent relief in the fine amount

1) 50 lakh- Those having dues less than Rs50 lakh can take benefit of the scheme

2) Oct 2- Nov 30- Scheme will be executed between October 2 and November 30

3) Rs 5,739cr- Total dues for property tax

4) Rs 2,438cr- Total dues after withdrawing dues for mobile towers

5) 5.34 lakh- Number of property holders with dues

6) Ruling BJP wanted to execute the scheme for all the defaulters who have dues worth Rs1 crore, but after opposition from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, it was decided to that the scheme will be only for defaulters below Rs50 lakh