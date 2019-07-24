PMC approves ₹1.83cr for Railway Over Bridge at Ghorpadi

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sanctioned ₹1.83 crore to the railways for constructing the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Ghorpadi on the Pune-Solapur railway line.

Sunil Kamble, PMC standing committee chairman, said, “PMC is constructing a ROB at Ghorpadi near Thopate chowk. The tender for it has already been floated and the total project cost for it is ₹5.03 crore. To start work on ground, PMC will need to pay ₹1.83 crore to the railways.”

According to local BJP corporator Umesh Gaikwad, PMC approved the funds for the project. Gaikwad said, “The ROB on Pune-Solapur line near Thopate chowk will help connect Mundhwa, Kharadi and Kalyaninagar areas to Pune station and Sassoon Hospital areas.”

The PMC had planned the ROB at Ghorpadi a few years ago, but since the defence ministry took time to approve the permission for it, the project got delayed.

PMC officials said that Mundhwa, Kharadi and Kalyaninagar areas are developing fast and the population density is increasing, hence there is a need to connect them to the main city through Ghorpadi.

The existing connecting roads are narrow and has the presence of railway crossings, which halt motorists from time to time.The, then, defence minister Manohar Parrikar had given permission for erecting these ROBs.

The PMC had made the budgetary provision of ₹19.60 crore for the ROBs in the annual budget of 2019-20.

Land required for the ROB project

Existing road land – 12,874 sq metre

Defence department – 7,003 sq metre

Railway – 1,150 sq metre

Maharashtra government – 2,578 sq metre

Private land- 803 sq metre

Technical information of the ROB

ROB length – 1,010 running metre

Structure length – 493 metre

Width – 10.5 metre (Pune to Mundhwa)

6.5 metre (Mundhwa to BT Kawade road)

Access roads – Towards Pune- 168 metre

Towards Mundhwa- 191 metre

Towards BT Kawade road- 165 metre

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:43 IST