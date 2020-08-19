e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMC approves monthly amount of Rs 20 per home for garbage collections from slums

PMC approves monthly amount of Rs 20 per home for garbage collections from slums

PMC approved a proposal seeking an increase in the amount given to collect garbage from housing societies and bungalows

pune Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A pile of garbage dumped at Upper Indira Nagar Bibwewadi in Pune.
A pile of garbage dumped at Upper Indira Nagar Bibwewadi in Pune.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved a proposal to give a monthly amount of Rs 20 per home to Swach (Solid waste collection and handling) employees who handle door-to-door garbage collection in slums.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Swach organisation staff collect garbage from the slums by going door to door. Keeping the current pandemic in mind, the organisation sought an increase in the amount given per home from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per month for the next six months to collect garbage.”

Rasne said, “The standing committee approved the proposal and will give an amount of Rs 20 per month per home for collecting garbage.”

Last week, the PMC approved a proposal seeking an increase in the amount given to collect garbage from housing societies and bungalows. Earlier, citizens had to pay Rs 50 per month, but now it is Rs 70 per month. For commercial properties, they would need to pay Rs 140 per month.

top news
DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed
DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In