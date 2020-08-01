e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMC brings down containment zones in city to 75

PMC brings down containment zones in city to 75

pune Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday announced new containment zones in the city, bringing down the number of areas under strict restrictions to 75.

According to the order issued by the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, there will be 75 containment zones in the city as compared to 87 previously. Kumar has also empowered ward officers to seal buildings or areas with more than five positive cases. PMC has allowed essential shops to operate in two shifts - 8am to 12 noon and 5pm to 6pm, instead of 9am to 2pm as per the previous order.

“Containment zones in Pune will continue to have all the previous restrictions. Only essential commodity shops will be open and timings will also be restricted. Movement of residents of containment zones is also restricted,” said Kumar.

The new containment zone map will be applicable from Saturday midnight. The commissioner has instructed the police and local PMC officials to seal these areas.

PMC has adopted the micro-containment zone policy and is reviewing containment zones every week.

Number of containment zones in city

June 2: 63

June 16: 73

June 24: 74

July 1: 109

July 23: 87

August 1: 75

top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In