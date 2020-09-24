e-paper
Home / Pune News / PMC holds meet with stakeholders to address medical manpower shortage

PMC holds meet with stakeholders to address medical manpower shortage

pune Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Health workers walk through lanes of a slum on Sinhgad road during contact tracing in Pune, India, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation organised a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the medical manpower shortage which private hospitals and government hospitals in the city are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, said, “Pune Municipal Corporation conducted a meeting with various doctors and affiliated organisations to address the manpower issue. Various ideas have been pitched which can help us reduce the shortage.”

Kumar said, “The administration is focussing on increasing medical infrastructure in the city to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases, however, private as well as government hospitals are facing currently facing a shortage of trained manpower.”

PMC has been recruiting medical staff for its hospitals on contract basis and is currently working to get additional manpower to run Covid hospitals as well.

