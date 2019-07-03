PMC inspects 286 under-construction sites in 2 days

At least five under-construction sites out of total 286 inspected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the wake of the Kondhwa wall collapse incident were found to be unsafe and labourers staying in those areas have been evacuated to safer shelters.

The PMC officials began the structural audit drive from June 30 after 15 people, mostly construction labourers, were crushed to death in the wall collapse on June 29 following incessant rains.

In another incident that occurred on July 2, six labourers died after the wall of an educational institute collapsed on their makeshift shelters in Ambegaon.

According to officials, as of July 2, the PMC has conducted the audit of 286 construction sites and have shifted labourers residing in 75 shanties to safer locations. At least, 6,800 labourers were scrutinised during the inspection. The officials will take seven days to complete the audit of other construction sites.

The civic authority started inspecting the sites after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pune mayor Mukta Tilak gave instructions to PMC to review labour conditions post the Kondhwa wall collapse tragedy.

Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, said, “At five construction sites, it was found that labourers were living in dangerous conditions and they have been shifted from there. This drive will continue for the next eight days.”

Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said, “The inspection of such vulnerable labour colonies will continue in view of heavy rains. We are appealing to builders, and have written to them, to follow the safety norms regarding accommodations for labourers and ensure their safety. We have also appealed to the residents who are residing in the area near hills or dangerous structures to vacate the premises as soon as possible.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 17:01 IST