PMC officer to monitor bed situation at private hospitals 24x7, update real time data

pune

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:39 IST

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has deputed officers at private hospitals to oversee management and allotment of beds 24x7.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal issued the orders on Saturday and deputed the officials in the private hospitals.

The officials will mainly monitor private hospitals which have a contract with the municipal corporation. These include Ruby Hall Clinic, Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Sahyadri hospital, Ratna Memorial, KEM and other private hospitals.

Agrawal said, “These deputy engineers will remain present 24 hours at the private hospitals. There are three shifts - 6am to 2pm; 2pm to 10pm and 10pm to 6am.”

“In these shifts, different officers would remain present and ensure that the beds allotted for PMC are utilised by patients referred by the control room. Even if there is a direct admission of critical patients, the information should be passed to the control room,” she said.

“The divisional medical officers will visit these private hospitals daily and watch whether deputy engineers are present and take rounds of beds. All the beds which are reserved for PMC should be earmarked and boards should be put on them so that these beds are occupied by patients referred by PMC,” she said.

Agrawal instructed in the circular that these officers present at the hospital will ensure that there would be real-time information of beds availability and occupied beds. After patients are discharged the information should be updated on the dashboard.

To monitor all these systems, PMC had appointed senior officers who are at the deputy collector level rank and allotted them one at each hospital.