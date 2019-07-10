PMC’s cement bollards standing tall on paper, but damaged on Pune streets

Cement bollards erected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to prevent two-wheelers from accessing footpaths and cycle tracks, are being damaged by anti-social elements.

With traffic congestion a major issue on city roads, motorcyclists found a way to escape the jam by riding on footpaths and cycle tracks. Hence, bollards, which are sturdy, short, vertical posts, were erected as a part of the new road design wherein there are footpaths with enough width and cycle tracks along main roads.

Cement bollards are broken on Fergusson College road. ( HT/PHOTO )

The civic body installed cement-concrete bollards to restrict motorcyclists from riding on footpaths and cycle tracks. However, the bollards on Satara road, among others, have been reportedly broken or punctured to help two-wheelers utilise footpaths and cycle tracks.

Harshad Abhyankar, transport activist from the Institute of Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), said, “The design and height for these bollards is perfect and restrict twowheeler riders from assessing the footpaths and cycle tracks. However, if society decides it is acceptable to vandalise public property, what can authorities do.”

Cement bollards are wrongly placed near Balgandharv on Congress Bhavan road. ( HT/PHOTO )

Abhyankar said, “The way bollards are punctured, it is clear that this act has been done by twowheeler riders. Motorcyclists do not follow rules and encroach on cycle tracks and footpaths to avoid long queues.

“On one hand, we talk about lack of safety for cyclists and pedestrians and on the other hand, when the infrastructure for it is ready anti-social elements damage it. If motorcyclists cannot keep in mind the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, the civic body must also not provide parking spaces to them.”

While civic officials could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts, Sushil Zende a resident of Padmavati, said, “Civic body has put in place good infrastructure and people prefer to walk on footpaths, but twowheeler riders lack patience. To avoid traffic, they drive on cycle tracks. Hence, two-wheeler riders break the boulders.”

Bollards, which are sturdy, short, vertical posts, were erected as a part of the new road design across the city. (In pic) Cement bollards are missing on Sinhgad road. ( HT/PHOTO )

Maintenance an obstacle for Pune Municipal Corporation

PMC is currently installing bollards on newly-constructed roads with wide footpaths and cycle tracks.

Roads on which bollards have been installed by PMC

- Satara road

- DP road in Aundh

- JM road

-Congress Bhavan to PMC building road

Money spent

Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000- The cost of erecting stainless steel bollards

Earlier, the PMC used to install stainless steel bollards on footpaths and elected members utilised their ward development funds for it. However, after Congress leader Avinash Bagwe raised allegations of corruption involved in the purchase of such steel bollards, the civic body asked the members to refrain from purchasing it.

Rs 1,000- The cost of erecting cement bollards

Now, the PMC installs cement concrete bollards on new roads where footpaths and cycle tracks are being developed. However, the problem with these new bollards is that they get damaged and PMC does not have a mechanism in place to install new ones in its place or maintain the existing structure. PMC has not been able to ensure that contractors maintain the bollards installed by them in the liability period.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:43 IST