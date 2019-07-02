PMC software developer sexually harassed by neighbour

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday arrested a man for sexually harassing her neighbour.

The accused, Chetan Vitthal Adapalliwar, 42, a resident of Shindenagar in Sangvi, owns a snacks shop. The 23-year-old victim works as a software developer for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), according to the police.

The 23-year-old filed the complaint at the Sangvi police station.

Ravindra Panhale, police sub-inspector, Sangvi police station, who is investigating the case, said, "The complainant was sleeping in her house at the time of the incident. The door of their house is generally open. The neighbours were aware of this. At 2am on Sunday morning, Adapalliwar allegedly entered their house and went to the complainant's room and sexually harassed her. ”

Panhale added, “The complainant raised an alarm and called the police immediately. Adapalliwar was arrested in the morning and was produced in front of a vacation bench at the Pimpri court. The Pimpri court remanded him to judicial custody from which he was bailed out immediately.”

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 16:47 IST