PMC to deploy 50 doctors, 120 paramedical staff at jumbo facility

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:23 IST

After 80 medical staff resigned from duty at the jumbo facility built on the grounds of the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to deploy 50 doctors and 120 paramedical staff at the facility.

A team of senior civic officials took a review of the status at the jumbo facility and accordingly two cardiac ambulances have been made available here.

“We have started deploying staff at this jumbo Covid facility from Friday, in which 50 doctors and 120 paramedic staff is being appointed. The recruitment process is carried out by the PMC and Pune district administration,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner PMC and executive head of the jumbo facility.

“PMC staff is still working at the facility but some staff appointed by the agency have resigned. Officially the contract for running the hospital is with the Lifeline agency. In next two days the decision will be taken about what action is going to be taken against the agency, after that the operation work is going to be handed over to another agency,” said Agarwal.

“Divisional commissioner has given orders that now the overall supervision and responsibility will be with the PMC. A 24 hours-notice has been given to the Lifeline agency and accordingly further action will be taken,” said Agarwal.

Sujit Patkar, director, Lifeline agency, which is managing the operations of the hospital said, “A total of 80 medical staff which were appointed by our agency, which includes 40 doctors and other 40 medical staff have resigned till now since the operation started at the facility.”

“The staff alleged they received threats from political workers and for safety reasons they resigned,” he said.