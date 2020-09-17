e-paper
Home / Pune News / PMC to form ward-level committees to act against mask, social distancing violators

PMC to form ward-level committees to act against mask, social distancing violators

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar issued an order on Wednesday for committees at each of the 15 ward offices. As per the order, a committee will be headed by the assistant municipal commissioner who is also the ward officer, assistant anti-encroachment inspector and health officer of the ward.

pune Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:25 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
People walk past a billboard at Wagholi, one with a mask, one without in Pune on Wednesday.
People walk past a billboard at Wagholi, one with a mask, one without in Pune on Wednesday.(Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
         

As the number of Covid cases surge in the city Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has decided to form committees at ward level to keep a check on those violating mask and social distancing norms at commercial areas.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar issued an order on Wednesday for committees at each of the 15 ward offices. As per the order, a committee will be headed by the assistant municipal commissioner who is also the ward officer, assistant anti-encroachment inspector and health officer of the ward.

“The committee will submit its daily report about the action taken on violators in their respective wards,” stated the order.

“It has come to our notice that residents are not following the rules and taking safety measures which is leading to the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection. The shopkeepers in the city are not following safety guidelines sent to them time to time and it has become necessary to monitor their activities,” said Kumar.

“We have now ordered to form ward office level committee headed by the assistant municipal commissioner who is the ward officer, assistant anti-encroachment inspector and health officer of the ward. They should submit their daily action report to the PMC deputy commissioners and further forwarded to us,” he said.

