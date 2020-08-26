PMC to increase artificial tanks amidst demand to open visarjan ghats

pune

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:06 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after learning lessons from the Ganpati visarjan on Sunday, has now decided to increase the number of artificial tanks for the next visarjan days during the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

An urgent meeting was called on Tuesday by PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar with all ward officers to plan and make arrangements of the immersion days ahead.

Currently, there are 30 artificial tanks in the city which will be increased to 45 by PMC for the 5th, 7th and 10th day of visarjan. Also, it has been appealed to all city corporators to make arrangements for artificial tanks in their own wards as per the need of the public.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and other senior officials were also present for this meeting.

“On Sunday which was the first visarjan day, 679 Ganpati idols were immersed in artificial tanks in Pune city and 610 idols were donated at various idol donation centres. Last year, on this day only 15,000 idols were immersed in the tanks which mean more than 14,000 citizens have immersed their idols at home. So looking at the response we have planned to increase the number of tanks to 45 in the city. A review of the current situation of tanks and arrangements was taken in today’s meeting,” said Mohol.

“On the 5th, 7th and 10th day of Ganeshotsav, the number of idols for immersion is high. On the last day itself, around 3.5 lakh idols are immersed across the city and if this number is taken into consideration, there will be a huge crowd that would come on the road for immersion. So our request and appeal to Punekars is that they should immerse their idols at home and the necessary things like ammonium bicarbonate will be provided to them on the ward office level. This will certainly help to prevent the spread of virus during the crisis situation in Pune.” said Rasane.

Meanwhile, there has been a demand to open up the visarjan ghats for the public and make necessary safety arrangements for those people who want to immerse idols in the river.

“If PMC is making arrangements for artificial tanks then they should also make safety arrangements at the visarjan ghats too. People are ready to follow all safety measures and social distancing norms and willing to immerse their Ganpati as per tradition in the river. PMC cannot force and suppress the religious sentiments of the public by telling them to immerse idols only at home or in the tanks. There were incidents of people riskily going to the riverside to immerse their idols on Sunday. If something happens to them will PMC take responsibility?” asked Sunil Ghanwat, Maharashtra state spokesperson of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.