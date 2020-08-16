PMPML likely to resume operations by August 22

pune

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:52 IST

The public transport service is likely to resume its operations in the city as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has received a positive response to ply buses during the Ganesh festival.

“PMPML is already going through losses due to the pandemic and now, it is important to start the public transport service as well. So, we had a discussion with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in this regard and he was positive about it,” said Rajendra Jagtap, chairman and managing director (CMD) PMPML.

“Now we will have subsequent meetings with both the civic body chiefs and accordingly, the bus service will resume in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We will be trying our best to restart the service with all safety precautions, rules and regulations from August 22, which marks Ganeshotsav,” said Jagtap.

The public transport service has been closed for common public since the past four months and only those in essential services were availing the PMPML service. On August 14, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) held a meeting with the state deputy chief minister seeking resumption of its service.