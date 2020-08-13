e-paper
Home / Pune News / Police foil robbery attempt at PNG jewellers, arrest seven-member gang

Police foil robbery attempt at PNG jewellers, arrest seven-member gang

The police have recovered weapons, including a pistol and a revolver. A car has also been seized, said an official.

pune Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:13 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune

According to the crime branch officials, the accused were found planning a major robbery at the PNG jewellery outlet in the area and had arms like a pistol, revolver, rifle, a car and mobile phones in order to carry out the act near Daffodils Society near Magarpatta on Tuesday.(HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

The Hadapsar police on Tuesday foiled a robbery attempt at PNG Jewellers showroom in the area and arrested seven members of a gang for planning the act.

The police have recovered weapons, including a pistol and a revolver. A car has also been seized, said an official.

The arrested have been identified as Vishal alias Janglya Shyam Satpute (30), a resident of Ghorpadi peth; Akash Rajendra Sapkal (28), a resident of Sukhsagarnagar; Pankaj Sadashiv Gaikwad (34), a resident of Haveli; Raju Shirish Shivsharan (26), a resident of Haveli; Ganesh Maruti Kunjir (27) and Ramesh Balasaheb Kajale (33), a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

According to the crime branch officials, the accused were found planning a major robbery at the PNG jewellery outlet in the area and had arms like a pistol, revolver, rifle, a car and mobile phones in order to carry out the act near Daffodils Society near Magarpatta on Tuesday.

Assistant police inspector Kiran Adagale, who is the investigating officer, said that the accused were planning to rob the jewellery store in Hadapsar and the crime branch sleuths foiled their bid and arrested them.

The police have also invoked sections of Disaster Management Act and Covid-19 Management Act against the accused along with Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) and Arms Act.

