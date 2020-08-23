Police hunt for four who allegedly beat a 23-year-old to death

pune

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:14 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout for four persons who allegedly thrashed a man to death with blunt as well as sharp weapons in Chinchwad in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Govind Sutar (23), a resident of Vidyanagar, Chinchwad.

Sutar was found with injuries on his head, both legs and left hand caused by sharp blades as well as blunt stone objects, according to the police.

A complaint has been lodged by Neela Govind Sutar (45) mother of the deceased. She gave the four names to the police as suspects over old fights, according to the police.

“He was lying there until the police reached. The police took him to the hospital. His mother then submitted the names of the suspects. They seem to be habitual users of alcohol and drugs,” said senior police inspector Milind Waghmare of Pimpri police station.

Police sub-inspector Amol Kamthe of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.

Initially, a case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Pimpri police station. Later on, Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added.