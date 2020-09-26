Police officer assaulted in Hinjewadi

pune

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:37 IST

An assistant police inspector (API) attached to the Hinjewadi traffic division was physically assaulted by two persons travelling in a car, inside the traffic division premises.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have been identified as Santosh Shankar Manjulkar (41), a resident of Pashangaon, and Udram Daglaram Ghachi (38), a resident of Balewadi.

The victim, API Umesh Londhe, in his complaint, stated that while on duty, he took action against the driver of the car, MH 14 CS 1554.

The accused then drove to the traffic division office in Hinjewadi and abused and assaulted API Londhe in the presence of other police personnel.

PSI Nandraj Gabhale, the investigating officer in the case , said, “API Londhe took action against the private car under the Motor Vehicle Act for violation of traffic rules, which angered the accused. They came inside the division and engaged in unlawful behaviour. Both of them have been arrested in connection.”

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty); 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation ); 323 ( punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ); 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ); 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation); and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)