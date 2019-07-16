Policy aim is good but method needs reviewing says, Bhalbha Vibhute at the Dr Chitra Naik memorial lecture

The new education policy 2019, prepared by the Kasturirangan committee, released on June 1 has raised many questions regarding the future of the Indian education system. The aim is good, however, means to reach there need to be reviewed and basic democratic principles must be kept in mind while reviewing it, said Bhalba Vibhute, former director, department of adult and continuing education, Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

He was speaking on the new education policy 2019 at the Dr Chitra Naik memorial lecture at Indian Institute of Education (IIE), Kothrud on Monday.

Vibhute said, “It is necessary to read between the lines, to see what is not given in this draft. Words like socialism and secularism have purposefully been taken out of the policy, while it repeatedly talks about ancient traditions and rituals. If they plan on reintroducing these traditions in the education system, we need to test them scientifically. Also, the committee which made this policy has not consulted with any of the prominent educational institutes in the country like IIE which was the part of earlier education policy-making committees.”

Vibhute also spoke about how the draft mentioned “skill-based education” and emphasised on its importance in the 21st century. “National integrity approach should be secular and seen as a part of the policy draft. There is a topic on the Open Discussion Learning method but they have not taken the Open School concept which is widely popular across the globe,” he added.

Arun Adsool, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University and currently the chairman of IIE said, “While making any new policy there should be an analysis of earlier policies success and failure should be done. And it is not done in this case, they have not considered the present scenario of Indian education while drafting this new education policy. It was necessary to consider all the stakeholders.”

