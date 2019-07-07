Poorna Pune initiative opens new avenues for holistic development of city

We are looking at the holistic development of the city which comprises betterment in aspects such as education, health, food, traffic and road safety, participatory governance and environment, said Arun Wakhlu, founder of Poorna Pune. The Poorna Pune movement seeks to make Pune ‘complete’ (‘Poorna’) in all these respects. Wakhlu, a leadership training facilitator, conceptualised and launched the movement on April 21, 2015.

City-based volunteers and activists gathered at the Poorna Pune meet on Saturday to discuss various aspects for the betterment of society through collaborative efforts.

“We have many active citizens, NGOs and governance which will help in achieving a compassionate city,” said Wakhlu.

The meeting began with an overview of the programmes so far, beginning with the principal’s round table for which 100 people gathered for the international event at a Panchgani school.

“Under the compassionate Pune programme we have tied up with a Karachi-based school; we have two more schools who have tied up under the initiative, Orchid School and Swadhaa School. Earlier, Shyamrao Kalmadi School was the first one to join for the exchange,” said Wakhlu.

The meet was organised at the Aundh ward office, Prabhag Samiti Hall on July 5, 2019, with the agenda of discussing the progress of various programmes. The Annadatta movement for pushing for the farmer to table with organic food too has gathered momentum with schools also collaborating.

Vaishali Patkar, convenor for the Austin Pune tie-up, said, “Parenting classes and sustainable livelihood project have been well received. We have also tied up with Austin to simplify and reach the sustainable goals.”

The meeting also discussed the idea of developing 20 young leaders in each sector as a catalyst for change. “We also plan to work towards 100 per cent segregation of garbage in the society, and also look at cleanliness factor of the city with the goal to finish on October 2, 2019, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary,” said Wakhlu.

Besides this, a community app as well as digitising the journey of Poorna Pune is in the offing, he added.

