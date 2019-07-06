PPP model for Pune metro plan to push infra development

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement that metro initiatives in the country will be implemented under public private partnership (PPP) model is a clear indication that all proposed metro corridor extensions in the city will now come up under the PPP model.

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations had proposed metro corridors extensions such as Swargate to Katraj, Pimpri to Nigdi, Nashik phata to Chakan, and civil court to Hadapsar. These extensions are now likely to come up through the PPP model.

Brijesh Dixit, MD, MahaMetro, said, “The Centre has already formed the PPP policy for metro projects. Pune’s metro line from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is on PPP basis. It is clear that all the corridors would be on PPP basis. The existing corridors will be funded by the government.”

“The Pune metro project is funded by the central and state governments to 20 per cent each with 10 per cent investment by civic bodies. The remaining 50 per cent funding will be through loans,” Dixit added.

The metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar was the first metro project in the country to be initiated under the PPP model by Tata Realty Infra and Siemens. The plan is executed by the PMRDA.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 15:32 IST