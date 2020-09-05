e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Prakash Javedkar participates in review meet over Covid situation in Pune

Prakash Javedkar participates in review meet over Covid situation in Pune

The Union minister, who hails from Pune, reviewed the measures taken by the district administration to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

pune Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:27 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pune
Javedkar had earlier held a video conference on March 21 with Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar, District Collector Naval Kishor Ram and other officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation of this city.
Javedkar had earlier held a video conference on March 21 with Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar, District Collector Naval Kishor Ram and other officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation of this city.(PTI file photo)
         

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday participated in a review meeting over coronavirus situation in Pune today.

The Union minister, who hails from Pune, reviewed the measures taken by the district administration to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Notably, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope also attended this meeting.

Javedkar had earlier held a video conference on March 21 with Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar, District Collector Naval Kishor Ram and other officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation of this city.

According to the Union Health Ministry, at present, Maharashtra has 2,11,325 active cases of coronavirus. So far, 6,25,773 have been cured and 25,964 have died after contracting the infection.

tags
top news
India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts
‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts
President Kovind confers National Award to 47 educators in virtual ceremony
President Kovind confers National Award to 47 educators in virtual ceremony
‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy
‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In