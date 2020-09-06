Prakash takes charge as Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief

pune

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:22 IST

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Krishna Prakash took charge as the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner from outgoing Sandeep Bishnoi to become the third commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police force. The police force came into existence in August 2018 and has had three IPS officers at its helm.

The first commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police was RK Padmanabhan who was an additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officer. After his retirement in 2019, Sandeep Bishnoi, also an ADGP rank officer took over. Krishna Prakash, however, is an inspector general of police (IGP) rank officer which is one rank lower than the ADGP.

Prakash, an avid triathlete from Jharkhand, completed the race across the west (RAW) - a 930 mile (1,497km) long cycling race that spanned across three days in America in 2019.

Before 2019, he also finished the challenging ironman and ultraman triathlons. Ironman consists of 3.8 kilometres swimming followed by 180 kilometres cycling and a complete 42-kilometre marathon. The ultraman requires a participant to swim in an open ocean for 10 kilometres, cycle for 421 kilometres and then run for 84 kilometres to finish.

The police officer has overtaken the police force at a time when the fourth phase of unlock has begun and cases of Covid-19 are rising all over the Pune region.