Prices of leafy veggies spike in Pune fall in supply responsible

Prices of green leafy vegetables including coriander, fenugreek and spinach, saw an increase of 20 per cent on Sunday.

According to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) officials, the wholesale prices of green leafy vegetables are expected to rise in the next week as well due to a decrease in supply.

“The supply of leafy vegetables will reduce further during monsoon. As a result of heavy rainfall, leafy vegetables get damaged hence it is difficult to grow them now,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Traders’ and Agents’ Association, Pune.

“This has reduced the supply and as a result, there is 20 per cent rise in the rates of leafy green vegetables,” he added.

At APMC Pune, prices of spinach increased from Rs 300-450 to Rs 500-800 per 100 bunches. Prices of fenugreek leaves increased from Rs 1,200-1,400 to Rs 1,500-2,500 per 100 bunches. Coriander was sold at Rs 2,500-5,000 as compared to Rs 2,400-2,900, in the last week.

Among other vegetables, onion was sold Rs 100-140/10 kg. Price of tomato has decreased from Rs 150-180 /10 kg to Rs 80-120 /10 kg. Green chillies were sold at Rs 300-400 per 10 kg.

Sunny days take a back seat with IMD forecast of continuous rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to heavy rains throughout the week for the city.

According to IMD, central Maharashtra including, Pune and Marathwada, will witness cloudy skies throughout the week with the possibility of light rain in the evening. With humidity levels at 85 per cent, the minimum temperature will be around 22.3 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature around 29 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

IMD has forecast heavy rains after July 8 in the Konkan and Goa region. Along with that, light to heavy rainfall has been predicted from July 9 to 11 over central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

On July 7, the city recorded 3.8mm rainfall, which is lower than Saturday’s rainfall which was 12mm.

Meanwhile, monsoon has covered most of the country and state giving some respite to people.”The monsoon has advanced to almost all parts of state, with many places recording rainfall ranging from 6 to 14 cm since Friday,” an IMD official said.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:56 IST