Principal speak: Our institute is run like a school says, Vinayak Rao, principal, Cusrow Wadia

Vinayak R Rao, is an M Tech (Civil) with 33 years of experience. He is currently principal, Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology, an institute managed by the Modern Education Society and established in 1938.

Any aspect of the Cusrow Wadia college that needs to be updated in the public perception?

This institute is a brand in itself and is the second oldest polytechnic in Western Maharashtra (after Government College, Nagpur). The biggest strength is the alumni association formally registered in 2007-2008. The association has supported the Institute monetarily with Rs 2 crore. We are a government-aided college. We are also the first polytechnic to receive academic autonomy in 1985 and also the first to have more than 50 per cent of the Indian industry on our board of studies, who finalise curriculum inputs. We revise our curriculum every four years.

Are students on point in terms of being work-force ready?

As an autonomous institute, we try to bring in guest lecturers from the industry as a value addition. Through these lectures, industrial visits and project work our students are ready. We are also the first to feature industrial training as mandatory during the summer vacations for second year students - for at least four weeks.

What’s in story for Cusrow in the near future?

We are already autonomous and we also set up the trend in Maharashtra to declare results within a week. We are going for accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation and should get it by the year end. We have very strong interaction with the industry and one project we have implemented is that we have a tri-party agreement - an MOU with Tata Motors and director of Technical Education, and Cusrow Wadia Institute. Here the HR of Tata Motors gets to train students at the facility and at other ancillary departments. Our institute is run like a school where attendance is compulsory and we conduct a series of hands- on workshops on entrepreneurship, communication skills, and special ones on sanitation and health for women who are joining our courses in large numbers.

