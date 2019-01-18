Principal speak: We want IMED to be in the Top 20 in India

Sachin Shripad Vernekar , dean, faculty of management studies, and director, Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development, Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune has been in the teaching sector for 34 years. He was shortlisted for the post of vice-chancellor of Goa University in July 2016.

Tell us about your college?

Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development (IMED) was established by Bharati Vidyapeeth in 1978 and is one of the premier business schools in western part of India. As a constituent of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune, IMED contributes in its own ways to the philosophy, vision and mission of Bharati Vidyapeeth. We offer students PhD in Management Studies and Computer Applications, Master of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration (HR), Master of Computer Applications, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor Computer Applications. We also have a tie up with Katerini University, Greece and Linnaeus University (LNU), Sweden for faculty and student exchange programmes.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

We are keen on the holistic development of students in IMED and conduct many conferences, workshops, business quiz, interviews, technique workshops, mock interviews and aptitude tests. We also encourage extra-curricular activities like international cultural and management fest, alumni meet, job fair, sports, social club activities and counselling centre through Clinical Psychology. We emphasise on research and encourage students to take part in international conferences, international / national symposium, seminars/workshops/ study on Research Methodology/ Data Analysis Tools.

What are plans for the future?

Our institute has been ranked in Top 50 B Schools in India for consecutively three years by National Institute Ranking Framework, ministry of human resource. We want IMED to be in the Top 20 in India. We not only want to develop managers, but also entrepreneurs and leaders. We have been making effective use of ICT to deliver quality education to students which will continue in future.

What are you doing for the students in terms of up gradation?

I have been working in this field since 1984 in various capacities as faculty, director and dean. We always try as a team to expose our students to the finer and practical aspects of management and entrepreneurship. We have students from almost all Indian states and 15 countries. There are counsellors, mentors for the overall development of students. IMED has its own set of internal benchmarks for maintaining delivery of assured quality to its stakeholders. The corporate resource centre of IMED is a well established placement cell working towards bridging the gap that exists between industry and academia.

