Printing press fire in Shivajinagar leaves two dead

Two men died in a fire that started a little after midnight at a private printing press in Shivajinagar area of Pune on Tuesday morning.

The two deceased were identified as Lakshmanram Sutar, 33, and Narpatsingh Rajput, 23, both originally from Rajasthan but had a residence in Nigdi, according to the police. The printing press located in Himalaya Estate near Shivajinagar Bhosale swimming pool is surrounded by another printing press, a catering business and multiple shops of tiles and granite.

Smoke bellowed from the shop long after the fire was doused while the smell of burning paper filled the area. The bodies were charred beyond recognition, said fire officer Gilbile.

“Six fire vehicles and one tanker rushed to the spot. We had to call for a JCB to open the shutters. We doused the fire within the initial hour and started looking for possible survivors. We found one body near the printing press on the top floor while the other was on the ground floor - both at the back of the rooms,” said Gilbile.

While Sutar was a worker at the printing press, the police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the second man’s presence. The gutted printing press had a contract for printing of sweet boxes, paper bags, pamphlets among other things. The finished products half or completely burnt were strewn around the place as the fire officials scouted the remains and the structure.

When asked if the place had safety measures in place as per legal requirement, Gilbile said, “We are yet to look into that. Since everything was gutted in the fire, we are not aware of the fire safety measures which may or may not have been in place.”

The police have called the owner of the building to record his statement in the matter. Police sub-inspector (PSI) Chavan of Shivajinagar police station is investigating the matter. The police are in the process of registering a case in the matter. Further details are awaited.