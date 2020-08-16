e-paper
Home / Pune News / Private institutes demand cancellation of CET exams this year

Private institutes demand cancellation of CET exams this year

pune Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:35 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

In a recent visit to Pune, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that within a few days a decision will be taken about the state Common Entrance Test (CET) for various professional courses, but for now the association of the management of unaided institutes in rural areas has become aggressive about their demand to cancel the state CET exams for this academic year due to pandemic.

The association, which has more than 140 members across the state with prominent colleges and its principals, held a meeting on Saturday in this regard and sought cancellation of CET exams due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in rural areas of the state.

“The admission process to private universities and out-of-state colleges has already started, but the private colleges affiliated to state universities are still waiting to start the admission process for its professional courses. Our demand is that CET exams should be cancelled for this academic year. If the state government has cancelled final-year exams giving students’ safety as the reason, then they should also shoulder the responsibility of safety of more than five lakh students who will appear for CET exams. Admission should be given on the basis of the Class 12 marks of the student this year,” said Ramdas Zol, president of the association.

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams were declared late this year on July 16.

Kailas Jadhav, a professor who is also fighting for this issue, alleges, “The real benefit in conducting the CET exams is for the private class’ owners as students prepare for these exams for months and private classes charge a high fee for it. So, if CET exam is cancelled, then, students will not join such classes and also seek a refund of their fees. So, all efforts are being taken to somehow conduct this exam, which is very risky for the lives of many students.”

