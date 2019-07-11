Pune legal researcher has youth nuclear congress in Australia firmly in sights

Priyanka Jawale (33), an Indian researcher has been nominated to present her research paper on ‘In The Name Of Sustainable Development: Socio-Legal Challenges of Nuclear Energy and Spent Fuel Management’ at the International Youth Nuclear Congress 2020, which will be held in Sydney, Australia.

An alumnus of India Law Society (ILS) college, Jawale hails from Shirdi from family of farmers. She has been working in the field of nuclear law since 2010, as a researcher and law teacher with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and then with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, school of law and governance before becoming a full time researcher.

Jawale completed her PhD in Nuclear Liability Laws from Department of Law (SPPU) and is at present is a postdoctoral fellow (SPPU-PDF) at the Department of Law, SPPU.

“This is very technical subject and there are very few people working on law and policy regarding civil nuclear laws. My paper talks about socio legal challenges of nuclear energy at national and international level,” said Jawale.

She is currently doing her postdoctoral research work in the area of ‘Outer Space Liability and Use of Nuclear Substances: International and National Law and Policy’ under the mentorship of Durgambini Patel, head, Department of Law, SPPU.

She is also an active member of the International Nuclear Law Association and Nuclear Law Association (India).

“India does not have space legislation yet and we are very active in space, with ISRO working on new explorations. Hence, for that we should have strong national legal framework. My post doctoral research is on this subject and along with that also studying use of nuclear substances in outer space,” added Jawale.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 14:50 IST