Pro Kabaddi League: Iranians seize strength advantage for Puneri Paltan ahead of opener

Iranian sportsmen, turning more than just a few heads in Pune and expected to do the same at the national level, have no political view to share.

Hadi Tajik (26) and Emad Sedaghatnia (32) will both represent the Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League’s season 7, which kicks off today when the Paltan take on the Harayan Steelers at Hyderabad in the season opener today.

Tajik (defender) and Sedaghatnia (raider), speak no English. Yet, they are able to make it clear, “Iran seizing an oil tanker in the Straits of Hormuz”, will not be discussed.

It’s the same ability to communicate that is going to enable the Paltan’s Iranians to communicate with fellow team-members on the mat; only there the “language” of kabaddi is spoken, and understood, without English, Hindi, Marathi or Persian being used.

To run the course of an interview though, we need help, and that is provided in the form of Aarash Shah, a mixed martial arts champ, born in Iran, now living in Pune. Shah is our translator.

At Sunny’s World in Susgaon, ahead of the season opener, the ice is broken and mood lifted as Tajik and Sedaghatnia connect with Shah, whose Persian is as deft as his en-cage take down.

“I know thoda thoda Hindi”, is what Tajik is able to manage to us, then allowing Shah to dive in. “We know very little Hindi and we are loving (sic) to learn it more,” smiles Tajik.

Emad Sedaghatnia (32), hails from Arak, capital of the Markazi province, Iran. Arak is 238km (148 miles) from Tehran. Sedaghatnia is making his PKL debut with the Paltans this season. ( HT PHOTO )

The Iranians are stronger and more aggressive than the Indians is the statement that opens a detail tactical analysis of the game; Shah in particular, no stranger to the strength argument is more than willing to put down a marker. For now, he does it with a smile as he translates.

Tajik explains, “In Iran we focus more on strength conditioning, which is a good aspect of Iranian culture in kabaddi; so it makes us stronger. In India, the focus is more on technique. When we talk about strength, Iranian players are better than the Indians.” Ouch!? Or not, maybe.

Sedaghatnia further clarifies: “Training is different. In Iran we do match practice twice a week and rest of the days are devoted to training specific skills. In India, it is the opposite. They are playing matches more often.”

The expert view comes in from the Puneri Paltan coach, Anup Kumar. “Iranians are powerful and aggressive. WWhat helps them is their build, their body strength and height, which acts a tremendous advantage. Their strength is inherited due to the geographic and environmental differences,” he says, adding, “What I also feel causes an impact on their strength is the fact that most of the players come from a wrestling background and, as a sport, wrestling requires a lot of strength; so naturally, it makes them a little more powerful.

Iran knocked out the Indian team in the Asian Games 2018 semi-final, enough to prove their mettle in the sport.

The PKL has since drawn in Iranian players, who have quickly become an integral part of the league and have earned the reputation of being “game changers”.

Star Iranian players like Fazel Atrachali and Meraj Sheykh, are well know faces in India’s kabaddi pantheon.

The Paltan’s Tajik has been part of the PKL caravan since season 3.

With experience of playing previous seasons, Tajik just wants to give his best for Puneri Paltan.

“I will put my heart and soul while playing for Paltan and my aim is to make my team the champion,” says Tajik, who picks Manjeet Chhillar as his favourite player to watch.

“Manjeet Chhillar is very good defender and also a very good human being. His plays are very aggressive which makes him great warrior,” says Tajik.

Chhillar, an all-rounder is currently part of Tamil Tahlaivas and represented the Puneri Paltan team in Season 3 and 4.

On technique though, surely the Indians are streets ahead? Tajik and Sedaghatnia, somewhat reluctantly, explain to Shah that: “Wrestling and kabaddi are the same when it comes to technique. While wrestling, your body gets tougher and this helps you while playing kabaddi. Techniques like grabbing the legs, or pinning down a player, are applied in both games. I am still an active wrestler.”

Sedaghatnia, smiling, adds, “I was a national wrestler for my country.”

On technique coach Kumar feels, “I feel the basics stay the same in any sport, even in kabaddi; the way you tackle, the way you grab a player is quite similar. So as far as skills are concerned, it is pretty similar. Iranians generally do a lot of running and practice on sand which makes their core stronger, more powerful.”

“PKL is big hit in Iran and now every player wants to become a part of it. It is always good to have PKL contracts, as it brings peace of mind,” says Tajik, who also is a wrestler.

The stage is set then. Grish Erank, vice-captain, Puneri Paltan, says, “Hadi is right corner defender and Emad is left raider. Both are very good and their presence will definitely benefit the team. Team does not find it difficult communicating with them as we explain with actions. Both players are very friendly.”

Time for the Iranians to deliver on the strength and the technique. Or as the MMA athlete in the room says, “Close it out.”

Iranian Kabaddi players in Pro Kabaddi League

PKL Season 1 - 2 players

PKL Season 6 - 8 players

PKL Season 7- 15 players

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 14:41 IST