Propose toll on outer ring road to control traffic says, Harshad Abhyankar, transport activist

Harshad Abhyankar, transport activist, Institute of Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), spoke with Hindustan Times on his views and recommendations on what the authorities need to do to make the proposed Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) ring road project a success.

How will the PMRDA’s proposed outer ring road resolve the traffic woes in the city?

PMRDA’s outer ring road has the potential to resolve the traffic chaos in the city in a significant manner as it will restrict the entry of heavy vehicles within the city limits. Not only heavy vehicles, but tourists’ vehicles and buses will also avoid driving through the city roads, thus reducing the traffic congestion further. Having said so, the outer ring road can reduce congestion in the city only if proper measures are taken.

What are your recommendations on the existing proposal?

The PMRDA ring road will not solve the purpose if the regular vehicle’s in the city start using it for daily commuting. Only heavy vehicles and tourists vehicles should be allowed on the ring road. For this, the authorities must propose toll collection, which will reduce the number of daily commuters using the ring road. However, failing to do so, we will witness traffic congestion on the ring road as well.

What do you have to say about the proposed town planning schemes alongside the proposed ring road?

If the town planning schemes are not developed responsibly, then the town planning proposals will itself create problems for the ring road. If the town planning schemes are developed just adjacent to the roads, the ring road will be succumbed by the traffic from the same planning schemes.

The authorities must propose a complete no- development zone until a specific distance from the ring road. Earlier, Katraj-Dehu bypass road was developed for the same purpose as that of the ring road. However, now with the development alongside of the bypass road, it has been succumbed by the traffic. We must prevent the outer ring road from becoming the inner ring road.

