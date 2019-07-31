e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

‘Public Private Partnership model for Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop’, says Devendra Fadnavis

The Hyperloop is a futuristic high-speed tube travelling technology where a pod-like vehicle travels through a tube at a speed which is more than the usual airline speed.

pune Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision of granting ‘Basic Infrastructure Project’ status to the ambitious Hyperloop project
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision of granting ‘Basic Infrastructure Project’ status to the ambitious Hyperloop project (HTFILE)

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday granted ‘Basic Infrastructure Project’ status to the ambitious Hyperloop project and decided to execute it on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

This was stated by Vikram Kumar, chief executive officer of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) which is executing the project between Pune and Mumbai.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who announced the decision tweeted in Marathi: “The total project cost is of Rs. 70,000 crore and pilot project is of Rs. 5,000 crore. The pilot track is of 11.8 km which would be constructed in Pune in the PMRDA region. The hyperloop will run between Wakad to Mumbai till Bandra Kurla Complex. The entire project will take six to eight years for completion.”

The Hyperloop is a futuristic high-speed tube travelling technology where a pod-like vehicle travels through a tube at a speed which is more than the usual airline speed.

Last year, Virgin Hyperloop One, the promoters of the technology and PMRDA signed an understanding for the construction of a demonstration track as a precursor to the Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop commute project.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 01:43 IST

tags
more from pune
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha MissingParliament LiveTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss