‘Public Private Partnership model for Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop’, says Devendra Fadnavis

pune

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:43 IST

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday granted ‘Basic Infrastructure Project’ status to the ambitious Hyperloop project and decided to execute it on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

This was stated by Vikram Kumar, chief executive officer of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) which is executing the project between Pune and Mumbai.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who announced the decision tweeted in Marathi: “The total project cost is of Rs. 70,000 crore and pilot project is of Rs. 5,000 crore. The pilot track is of 11.8 km which would be constructed in Pune in the PMRDA region. The hyperloop will run between Wakad to Mumbai till Bandra Kurla Complex. The entire project will take six to eight years for completion.”

The Hyperloop is a futuristic high-speed tube travelling technology where a pod-like vehicle travels through a tube at a speed which is more than the usual airline speed.

Last year, Virgin Hyperloop One, the promoters of the technology and PMRDA signed an understanding for the construction of a demonstration track as a precursor to the Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop commute project.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 01:43 IST