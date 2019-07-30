Pune among top 10 districts in India with surplus rainfall this monsoon

pune

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:03 IST

Despite a delayed south west monsoon, Pune is receiving unprecedented rainfall and is now among the top 10 districts in the country recording surplus rainfall against the weighted average.

As of July 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune recorded 82% surplus rainfall - the highest in Maharashtra.

The IMD revealed that as a result of the prevalence of a strong monsoon system over central Maharashtra, Pune has received 827.7 mm of rainfall so far, this monsoon.

As per the IMD, Bathinda in Punjab is the district in India with the highest surplus rainfall, of 173%. Bhatinda is followed by the East Garo Hills district in Meghalaya, with 122% surplus rainfall. Sikar district in east Rajasthan has recorded 112% of surplus rain and is the third-highest in the country.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD Pune, said, “This year Pune has recorded surplus monsoon rainfall because of the presence of either of strong westerlies or presence of upper air circulation over north Konkan region.”

He further explained that central Maharashtra, specifically Pune and the adjoining areas, are an area where, “we can observe the convergence of the Arabian sea branch of the monsoon and the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. Also, the presence of the offshore trough gives a big push for a heavy downpour.”

IMD statistics further revealed that the Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh recorded 107% of surplus rainfall, followed by Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir and Jhunjhunun in east Rajasthan which recorded 104% and 103% of surplus rainfall, respectively, as of July 28.

A delayed and weak monsoon had created a worrisome situation in drought- affected Maharashtra.However, now, the monsoon has covered the entire state slowly. As of July 28, the state had received 506.9 mm of rainfall, as against the state average of 505.1 mm.

10 districts in India with most surplus rainfall

(As of July 28)

1 Bhatinda, Punjab - 173 %

2 East Garo Hills, Meghalaya - 122 %

3 Sikar, Rajasthan - 112 %

4 Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh - 107 %

5 Baramulla, J&K - 104 %

6 Jhunjhunan, Rajasthan - 103 %

7 Shrawasti, UP - 97%

8 Kapurthala, Punjab - 94%

9 Lunglei, Mizoram - 93%

10 Pune, Maharashtra - 82%

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:22 IST