Pune architect wins international award for city based project

Pune Landscape designer and architect Mahesh Nampurkar’s craftsmanship gets global recognition. He wins “A’ Design Award” at the A’ Design Award & Competition’ held at Teatro Sociale in Como, Italy, on June 28.

City’s Nampurkar is creating landscape designs for past 25 years. He runs an architectural firm Suman Shilp in partnership with his wife. He was awarded a bronze medal for two individual projects — Sunny’s World in Pune and Avadh Heliconia in Vapi, Gujarat. The award consists of a trophy and a certificate.

Reaching over 200 countries, the annual A’ Design Awards is one of the world’s largest design competition organised by Italy-based design consultancy OMC Design Studios SRL.

Nampurkar said, “This award is very important for me. It comes from a country that loves design and is passionate about creating new ones.”

The competition is organised with the aim to boost and reflect utility, modernity and qualitative and skilful design related to various areas of life. At least 22 judges from different countries select the winners from 3,500 candidates.

“I have been awarded for the design, the intent of design for the given project. The meaning or a function of a design is always judged in this kind of competition and, hence, the award is important. Also, the award looks at the various aspects of life and the functionality used, which can enhance human lifestyle,” he said.

Nampurkar calls Sunny’s World in Sus as one of his most challenging designs. “We have created a tourist destination out of a dead stone quarry at Sus road. The rock was exposed and creating greenery in such a condition is a tough job. It took me time to understand how to tame the rock, and I had to study not just the geology of the place, but also flora and fauna which will survive. We took samples of soil mixes and tried with different manures for plants and shrubs to check survival rates. It is also important to choose the right varieties, sustain that kind of strata and still be green and go through the fissures of the rock and expand them to have its own stability,” he explained.

The pitch Nampurkar received from the client consisted of creating a leisure destination for families. The place boasts of an open marriage lawn at the 80-acre site for weddings, along with restaurants and a sports club. He has planted 3,000 indigenous trees at the site with a natural flowing stream.

“I have learnt a great deal about environment conservation from my father, who was an agriculturist. One of his teachings was to retain and make the best out of what is left behind. This is something that always drives me into creating something beautiful,” said Nampurkar who has also been instrumental in designing Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden on Sinhgad road, the biggest garden of Japanese style out of Japan, in Asia.

