Pune autorickshaw driver dies after being picked up by Railway police

The wife of a Daund autorickshaw driver, who died after he was picked up by the government railway police (GRP) on suspicion of theft, has alleged that her husband died due to police atrocities.

The victim has been identified as Sonu Gani Attar (35) and his wife was identified as Salma Sonu Attar (25).

Salma claimed that the GRP officials physically assaulted her husband when they picked him up on Monday night.

“Six policemen came to our house on Monday night and took him away. Our house is located on the first floor of the building. On their way out of the house and down the stairs, they kicked him so hard that he soiled his clothes in his own urine and faeces. They dragged him in that condition. I received a call from the rural police at 1 am stating my husband has been declared dead by the Daund government hospital,” said Salma. The victim’s body was transferred to the morgue at Sassoon General hospital.

“He was a suspect in a possible case registered under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The policemen had picked him up for questioning. He was not arrested. Sonu has a history of 3-4 petty crimes. However, he has not spent time in jail. As per primary information, he was also a habitual drinker,” said Deepali Bhujbal, senior police inspector, Daund GRP police station.

An officer involved in the incident, who did not wish to be named, stated that Sonu started vomiting before he entered the police van. However, Salma claims that he was beaten unconscious by the policemen.

“The post-mortem is conducted at the Sassoon General Hospital in the presence of a judicial magistrate, a team of doctors and recorded on video. The cause of death will be known once the report comes,” said Sachin Bari, deputy superintendent of police, and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Daund division of Pune rural police.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. From what we know, Sonu lost consciousness near the police van. A case of accidental death has been registered as of now,” said Sunil Mahadik, senior police inspector, Daund police station.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 17:11 IST