Pune babysitter booked after toddler suffers burn injuries

A babysitter has been booked for causing a burn injury on the right forearm of an 18-month-old toddler at Sangvi, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The child has been identified as Saavni Kale. The victim’s mother, Pooja Kale (28), and father Mangesh Kale (32) are residents of Mamatanagar in old Sangvi. The accused woman, Janabai Pawar (65), also lives in the same area.

“We have conducted the necessary medical tests. The doctors have confirmed that it is a burn wound. However, they could not tell what it was caused by,” said police sub-inspector Vinod Shendkar of Sangvi police station who is investigating the case.

“Pooja and Mangesh are both gym instructors and are locked in a marital dispute in the family court since the past three years,” according to Mangesh Kale.

Mangesh has blamed Pooja for the incident. “Even though our case is in the final stages and we have been separated for a long time, my wife lives with us in our house,” said Mangesh.

The incident came to light as the child’s mother has lodged a complaint at the Sangvi police station against the domestic help working in their house. “My mother is bed-ridden and the babysitter, Pawar, does the household work and cares for our daughter,” added Mangesh.

“This has happened twice before as well. Pooja has injured the child earlier and I know why she is doing this. It is all to trouble my family,” said Mangesh.

However, Pooja has submitted in her complaint that because the child was troubling the accused, the babysitter inflicted burn wounds on the child’s arm.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 324 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 was registered against Pawar at Sangvi police station.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 16:46 IST