Pune boy Wilson stamps authority in u20 long jump

Kevin Wilson – a 19-year-old athlete who does three events; pole vault, 4x100 relay and long jump - started the Pune District Junior Athletics Championship winning gold in the long jump event.

On a rainy Friday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Wilson was into a rhythm right from the qualifying round and won gold with a jump of 6.44 metres.

Gaurav Gonde (6.30m) and Saurabh Gogawale (6.23m) claimed silver and bronze respectively.

A former student of St Vincent’s High School, Wilson says, “I got into sport when I was in Class 5.”

“The competition was tough. All these boys are very good competitors,” added Wilson who practice at Bengle Sports Academy at Baburao Sanas Ground under the coach Vijay Bengle.

“There are only seven teams participating in the 4x100 metres relay and the final round will take place on Sunday,” adds Wilson.

Result:

Long Jump under-20: 1. Kevin Wilson 6.44m, 2. Gaurav Gonde 6.30m, 3. Saurabh Gogawale 6.23m.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:36 IST