Pune bus driver comes to work drunk on his weekly off; jailed

A state transport bus driver was arrested by the local police for trying to drive a bus full of passengers under the influence of alcohol on his weekly off. The incident took place at midnight on Tuesday at the Shivajinagar bus depot.

The bus driver was identified as Amol Vitthal Chole, 33, a resident of Tadiwala road. Chole got into a Pune-Osmanabad Shivshahi bus and drove off before hitting a stationary auto rickshaw near the Bank of Maharashtra building in Shivajinagar. The bus had multiple passengers in it when Chole started driving. No casualties were reported from the incident.

The arrested man drives the Shivshahi bus for the state transport department and was on his scheduled weekly holiday on Tuesday when the incident happened.

“In his medical test post arrest, he was found to have been under influence of alcohol. He got into the bus while the driver who was supposed to be driving had gone away. The passengers grew suspicious as he was not in uniform and he started the bus without the conductor. As he rammed into the rickshaw, the passengers took hold of him and called 100. Then, we went there and caught him,” said senior police inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Shivajinagar police station. He was produced in a local court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody in Yerawada Central Jail.

The driver was booked under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code at Shivajinagar police station.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:56 IST