Pune businessman duped of ₹21.08 lakh

A Bhosari-based businessman has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he has been duped to the tune of ₹21.08 lakh on the pretext of offering contracts on behalf of the Goa government.

The businessman identified as Vinayak Pandharinath Bhenagale (58) lodged a complaint with the police stating that he has been cheated by a person identified as Hanumant Sreepati Nanekar (55), a resident of Chakan, who took the money in the form of earnest money and bank guarantees and cheated him to the tune of ₹21.08 lakh between 2015 and 2019.

According to the police, Hanumant won over the confidence of Vinayak and told him that he would get lucrative contracts in the construction sector on behalf of the Goa government. The victim fell prey to his lies and transferred the amount to the accused on different occasions.

Later, the victim realised that the contracts were not coming through and he had been fleeced after which he immediately lodged a first information report (FIR). Based on the FIR, an investigation was initiated and the accused was booked after the necessary documents were examined by the police team. The police are now on the lookout of the accused.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 17:24 IST