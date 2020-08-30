Pune city breaches one lakh Covid-19 case mark

pune

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:48 IST

The progressive positive count of the city breached the one lakh mark on Sunday after the state health department reported 1,663 fresh cases. The total progressive positives stand at 1,00,236.

The city is now only 44,390 cases short of reporting as many cases as in Mumbai, which had been one of the worst affected cities by the Covid-19 pandemic. Pune’s case fatality rate stands at 2.34% and while Mumbai seems to be stabilising in the number of cases being reported, Pune is staring at increasing numbers daily.

Pune district has reported the maximum active cases in the country and is now also reporting the highest single-day deaths. In addition, Pune city is now on the radar of health experts as it has crossed the one lakh grim and despite several measures by the administration to curb the spread of the virus, which included declaring the entire city as a containment zone, the cases are increasing.

The district health office reported that 76,686 people have recovered till date and there are 15,544 active cases in Pune Municipal Corporation of which 7,835 are in hospital isolation and 7,709 are in home isolation.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, nodal officer for Covid-19 in the district said that if the existing conditions are followed religiously, then, it would be possible to control the spread of the virus, however, the careless attitude of citizens is leading to the rise in cases. He added, “It is true that people are not serious enough when it comes to Covid-19 now. The fear which was earlier there during the start of the pandemic does not exist now. We often see people roaming about without masks and violating social distancing norms. The district collector has now passed new orders which empowers the police to penalise such people.”

Dr Bharat Purandare, infectious disease expert from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, said, “This is the natural curve of the virus in any pandemic. We are following the same trend that Mumbai or Delhi followed earlier which Pune is now following. The other metro cities will follow the lead. Only the vaccine can help us come out of the situation.”