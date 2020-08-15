Pune city reports 1,192 fresh positive Covid cases, 56 deaths

pune

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:52 IST

The state health department, on Friday, reported 1,192 fresh positive Covid-19 cases in Pune, which takes the progressive positive total, as per the state’s information, to 76,645.

Also, the state health department reported 56 Covid-19 related deaths in Pune on Friday which puts the death toll, as per the state’s data, at 1,985.

As per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) figures released on Friday, the city saw 1,177 fresh Covid-19 positives reported, which takes its progressive positive total to 71,503. Twenty-seven Covid-related deaths were reported by thee PMC, which puts the death toll to at 1,683.

Currently, there are 14,720 active cases, of which 750 are critical cases; with 467 on ventilators and 283 in ICUs without ventilators. A total of 2,452 people are undergoing oxygen treatment in city hospitals.

As 1,142 people were discharged within 24 hours, the total number of cases declared as cured is now at 55,100.

A total of 5,673 tests were conducted on Friday, which takes the count of total tests conducted to 3.48 lakh.

Details of the 27 deaths include, six from Sassoon General Hospital, five from Poona hospital, four from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, and three from Naidu hospital,

One death each was reported from NM Wadia hospital, Ratna hospital, Symbiosis, Global, Sancheti, Kashibai Navale hospital, Surya Sahyadri hospital, Sanjeevan hospital and Noble hospital.

Fifteen deaths were also reported of patients residing outside PMC limits, but being treated in city hospitals. These include seven from Sassoon, two from Deenanath Mangeshkar, and one each from Jehangir hospital, Naidu hospital, KEM hospital, Parmar hospital, AICTS and Vinod Memorial hospital.