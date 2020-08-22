e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune city reports 1,581 fresh Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths on Saturday

Pune city reports 1,581 fresh Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths on Saturday

pune Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:56 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

The state health department reported 1,581 fresh Covid-19 positives within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits on Saturday, taking the progressive positive count to 87,862 and 40 new deaths took the death toll to 2,289.

While PMC reported 1,577 new cases in the city taking the progressive positive count 82,170 cases and 33 deaths took the final death toll to 1,950.

Currently, there are 14,874 active cases in the city of which 804 are in critical condition, with 488 on ventilators and 316 without ventilators. Also, there are 2,608 patients undergoing oxygen treatment.

The civic body carried out 6,891 tests on Saturday which took the cumulative test numbers to 3.97 lakh.

While 1,427 people were discharged after being declared as cured which the final count to 65,346.

Details of the deaths reported include 11 from Sassoon General Hospital, five each from Sahyadri hospital and Yash hospital, two each from Naidu hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Bharati hospital, one each from Universal hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani hospital, Global hospital, Morya hospital, Poona hospital and Parmar hospital.

Thirteen deaths of those from out of the district were reported from city hospitals which includes five from Sassoon General Hospital, two from Kashibai Navale hospital, one each from Columbia hospital, Vishwaraj hospital, Sana hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani hospital, Universal hospital and Poona hospital.

