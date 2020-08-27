e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body blacklists contractor for using “old” tanks for immersion purposes

Pune civic body blacklists contractor for using “old” tanks for immersion purposes

It was found that two of the artificial tanks used by one of the contractors were old and not cleaned properly, but they were not dustbin containers. We have taken strict action against the contractor and he has been black listed for three years, says PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar

pune Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
Workers prepare artificial tanks at Narayan peth as residents gear up for the fifth-day immersion of Lord Ganesh, on Thursday, August 27.
Workers prepare artificial tanks at Narayan peth as residents gear up for the fifth-day immersion of Lord Ganesh, on Thursday, August 27.(Rahul Raut/ht photo)
         

As Punekars gear up for the “fifth-day immersion” of Lord Ganesh, on Thursday, August 27, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) addressed allegations made by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and other organisations, that garbage containers have been converted to artificial immersion tanks.

Taking cognisance, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “It was found that two of the artificial tanks used by one of the contractors were old and not cleaned properly, but they were not dustbin containers. We have taken strict action against the contractor and he has been black listed for three years.”

The fifth-day immersion, observed locally as the “grand immersion” day is very much part of the Ganesh festival in Pune, this year muted in its public observance, but still resonant in faith and devotion.

PMC expects an average of five lakh idols to be immersed on Thursday and has already increased the number of artificial immersion tanks across the city. However, it has appealed to citizens to immerse the Ganpati idols at home as far as possible.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “There are an increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in Pune and during this crisis situation it will not be safe to come out for Ganpati visarjan. So we appeal to citizens to immerse their Ganpati idols at home. PMC is making ammonium bicarbonate available and by using it, idols can be immersed at home. If there is a problem, then citizens can immerse the idol in the ‘tanks on wheels’ or donate the idol at the donation centres.”

Residents can get ammonium bicarbonate from the ward office or immersion centre in their area and can even donate the idols here. Also, ‘tanks on wheels’ will operate on various routes in the city and the routes are decided by the respective wards.

